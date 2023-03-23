Saturday is International Waffle Day. What's the best (or weirdest) thing to put on waffles?
Chad Pauling
"Weirdest thing would probably be pickles. The best thing on Waffles is strawberries and whipped cream, with sprinkles. Don’t even need syrup."
Earl Horlyk
"I'm a stacker. I need tons of fresh fruit, whipped cream, maple syrup and, perhaps, some chocolate syrup to prove that I'm not fooling around."
Mason Dockter
"Peanut butter."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today