What foreign cuisine would you like to see in Sioux City?

Jared McNett

“We need some more Middle Eastern and Mediterranean options. I want to be able to sample different kinds of falafel every single day if I please.”

Earl Horlyk

“I have a hankering for Korean barbecue that must be satisfied. Beef Bulgogi is the best.”

Mason Dockter

“I do like a good falafel, so put me in the Middle Eastern column.”