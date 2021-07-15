Weekender Question of the Week

Which 'Looney Toons' character mirrors your own personality and why?
Chad Pauling
"Probably the Road Runner. Always a step ahead!"
Earl Horlyk
"Probably Marvin the Martian, because I overanalyze things. Also, Wile E. Coyote, because I've had similar experiences with purchases made at the Acme Corporation."
Mason Dockter
"Probably the little-remembered Egghead from the late '30s, because of his amazing fashion sense. Green coat and pants, yellow cravat, spats, and a derby hat on his baldhead."
Jaylen Rees
"The Tasmanian Devil because I always make a mess."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today