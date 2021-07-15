 Skip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week
Which 'Looney Toons' character mirrors your own personality and why?

Chad Pauling

"Probably the Road Runner. Always a step ahead!"

Earl Horlyk

"Probably Marvin the Martian, because I overanalyze things. Also, Wile E. Coyote, because I've had similar experiences with purchases made at the Acme Corporation."

Mason Dockter

"Probably the little-remembered Egghead from the late '30s, because of his amazing fashion sense. Green coat and pants, yellow cravat, spats, and a derby hat on his baldhead."

Jaylen Rees

"The Tasmanian Devil because I always make a mess."

