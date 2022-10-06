Weekender Question of the Week

Which standup comedian would you like to see in Sioux City?
Chad Pauling
"When we had Kevin Hart it was awesome. I'd love to see another big name like Dave Chappelle or John Mulaney."
Earl Horlyk
"The pre-Will Smith-slapped Chris Rock, maybe. The post-Will Smith-slapped Chris Rock, definitely."
Mason Dockter
"Lewis Black."
