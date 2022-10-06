 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

Which standup comedian would you like to see in Sioux City?

Chad Pauling

"When we had Kevin Hart it was awesome.  I'd love to see another big name like Dave Chappelle or John Mulaney."

Earl Horlyk

"The pre-Will Smith-slapped Chris Rock, maybe. The post-Will Smith-slapped Chris Rock, definitely."

Mason Dockter

"Lewis Black."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New movies

New movies

'SMILE' (Rated R for strong violence content, grisly images and violence)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News