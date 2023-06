Besides the music, what’s your favorite part of Saturday in the Park?

Chad Pauling

"I love the spirit and enthusiasm it brings our community."

Earl Horlyk

"People-watching. You'll never see more scantily clad festival-goers of all shapes, ages and sexes than at SITP. I'm not making any judgments calls. It is simply fun to watch."

Mason Dockter

"The satisfaction that comes knowing I'll never have to cover it again as a reporter. I spent enough sweaty years in Grandview Park to last a lifetime."