Weekender Question of the Week

Let’s pretend that you’re a James Bond-type of secret agent. What would be your secret talent and/or weapon?

Chad Pauling

"For a secret agent, what’s better than being Bond? I’d just be Bond!"

Earl Horlyk

"The ability to wound with my savage wit."

Nikki Ahlquist

"I would have the skill to blend in and go unnoticed. But when needed I would use my witty banter as my secret weapon."

Jaylen Rees

"I would have an abnormally large gun and I would be known as 'big gun' guy."

