Weekender Question of the Week

Preferred V-Day gift: Candy, flowers or something else?
Chad Pauling
"To me a Valentine’s Day gift is all about knowing your partner and finding something unique."
Earl Horlyk
"Flowers always die around me. On the other hand, I've always had a good relationship with chocolate."
Mason Dockter
"I’ve heard of people sending greetings written on uncooked potatoes. While I am a fan of rigid, established holiday traditions, and while I am not overly fond of potatoes, I think a potato-Valentine would be delightful."
