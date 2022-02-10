Weekender Question of the Week

Preferred V-Day gift: Candy, flowers or something else?

Chad Pauling

"To me a Valentine’s Day gift is all about knowing your partner and finding something unique."

Earl Horlyk

"Flowers always die around me. On the other hand, I've always had a good relationship with chocolate."

Mason Dockter

"I’ve heard of people sending greetings written on uncooked potatoes. While I am a fan of rigid, established holiday traditions, and while I am not overly fond of potatoes, I think a potato-Valentine would be delightful."

