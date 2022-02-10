 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

Preferred V-Day gift: Candy, flowers or something else?

Chad Pauling

"To me a Valentine’s Day gift is all about knowing your partner and finding something unique."

Earl Horlyk

"Flowers always die around me. On the other hand, I've always had a good relationship with chocolate."

Mason Dockter

"I’ve heard of people sending greetings written on uncooked potatoes. While I am a fan of rigid, established holiday traditions, and while I am not overly fond of potatoes, I think a potato-Valentine would be delightful."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News