Weekender Question of the Week
What is your favorite way to beat the summertime heat?

Chad Pauling

"The boat! Love getting out on the boat on a hot day!"

Earl Horlyk

"I used to have an old-timey, oscillating desk fan that if you talked directly into it, you sounded like Rob Thomas singing 'Smooth' in that Santana video. That fan kept me cool and entertained at the same time."  

Mason Dockter

"When I was very young, there were few experiences as pleasurable as sitting four inches in front of grandma and grandpa’s old Zenith window air conditioner in the summer. It was transcendent. That air conditioner is long gone, as is my childhood ability to be amazed by things like air conditioning."

Jaylen Rees

"Swimming or riding on a boat."

