Weekender Question of the Week

What is your favorite go-to food condiment?

Chad Pauling

"As a lover of condiments it’s hard to pick just one ... but let’s say Ranch. My wife will like that answer!"

Earl Horlyk

"I use plenty of Kewpie Mayo on top of all of my burgers and sandwiches. I even use it to make scrambled eggs fluffier."

Mason Dockter

"Mustard!!"

