Weekender Question of the Week

 What is your favorite summertime food?

Chad Sheehan

"Ice cream, all day long."

Earl Horlyk

"Decadent food truck stuff and county fair fare as well as anything else that will do my swimsuit figure no good."

Mason Dockter

"Corn dogs."

