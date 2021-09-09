Weekender Question of the Week

What’s the best thing about fall?
Chad Pauling
"Fall means football! Love it!"
Earl Horlyk
"As a kid, fall meant the start of TV season. As an adult, it means Oktoberfest, which is simply an excuse to drink beer."
Mason Dockter
"Fall is better than summer. The summer weather in Sioux City seems like it’s actively trying to kill people. The fall is, well, more humane."
Jaylen Rees
"College Football is the correct answer."
