Weekender Question of the Week

Which summer blockbuster movie are you looking forward to seeing?
Chad Pauling
"I already saw it, 'Top Gun 2.' I waited two years for it thanks to the pandemic and finally saw it last weekend. Awesome!"
Earl Horlyk
"I cannot wait to see 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.' Hey, it has been 25 years since the last movie and I haven't matured a day in all that time."
Mason Dockter
"I wanted to see that 'Bob’s Burgers' picture, but I’m not sure if it’s still playing."
