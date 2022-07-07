 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

Which summer blockbuster movie are you looking forward to seeing?

Chad Pauling

"I already saw it, 'Top Gun 2.' I waited two years for it thanks to the pandemic and finally saw it last weekend. Awesome!"

Earl Horlyk

"I cannot wait to see 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.' Hey, it has been 25 years since the last movie and I haven't matured a day in all that time." 

Mason Dockter

"I wanted to see that 'Bob’s Burgers' picture, but I’m not sure if it’s still playing."

