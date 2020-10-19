 Skip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week
Weekender Question of the Week

 What weird sports-related achievement are you most proud of?

Chad Pauling

"I won the ‘toilet bowl’ championship in an early nineties Gus Macker basketball tournament."

Earl Horlyk

"I am surprisingly competitive when it comes putt-putt golf. Guess I excel at sports in which drinking is allows."

Mason Dockter

"In years past, when I was a young thing, I used to be quite the cyclist – there were a handful times when I road 50 miles or more in a day. Once I ran out of water in the middle of nowhere, so I took a sip from a filthy lagoon and didn’t even get cholera."

Nikki Ahlquist

"I’m pretty proud of my participation trophies… oh wait I don’t have any, you either placed or lost in my day. (I do have a few placed trophies though)."

