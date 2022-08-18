Weekender Question of the Week

When you were a kid, what was your ‘must-have’ thing for the start of the school year?
Chad Pauling
"New shoes. The school year was the one time a year I got new kicks. Must have!"
Earl Horlyk
"New No. 2 pencils, which I would chew down to a nub by Halloween. Looking back, it was also the start of my dental problems."
Mason Dockter
"I always wanted to have the best pens and pencils possible. But within a few months I’d have lost all of the good ones and was down to using the crappy ones."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today