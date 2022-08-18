 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

When you were a kid, what was your ‘must-have’ thing for the start of the school year?

Chad Pauling 

"New shoes. The school year was the one time a year I got new kicks. Must have!"

Earl Horlyk

"New No. 2 pencils, which I would chew down to a nub by Halloween. Looking back, it was also the start of my dental problems."

Mason Dockter

"I always wanted to have the best pens and pencils possible. But within a few months I’d have lost all of the good ones and was down to using the crappy ones."

