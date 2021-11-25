Weekender Question of the Week

What food must you have on Thanksgiving and what food can you do without?
Chad Pauling
"Turkey is an obvious must have. Yams and stuffing -- they can go!"
Earl Horlyk
"Pumpkin pie is a must-have. This might sound strange but I'd skip the turkey. I'm of Asian descent and turkey is almost never eaten by Asians. Give me a steak instead."
Mason Dockter
"Must-have is gravy. I can always do without the various 'salads' that are made of mayonnaise, like potato salad or egg salad."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
