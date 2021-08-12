 Skip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week
Weekender Question of the Week

What is your favorite topping, sauce or spice to add to a steak?

Chad Pauling 

"Anything with butter in it!"

Earl Horlyk

"Harissa, which is an African chili paste, and Shichimi Togarishi, which is Japanese chili powder. Both are flavorful without being overpowering."

Mason Dockter

"Probably mustard, which is a very good condiment. Mild hot sauce or steak sauce would also suffice."

Jaylen Rees

"Garlic Butter."

