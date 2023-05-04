What legendary band would you like to see play Sioux City?
Chad Pauling
"The Chili Peppers would be great to see."
Earl Horlyk
"It used to be Earth, Wind and Fire who, this year, will be at Saturday at the Park. Now, perhaps George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic."
Mason Dockter
"Mormon Tabernacle Choir."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
