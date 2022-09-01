Weekender Question of the Week

Is Labor Day really the unofficial end of summer or is that an outdated notion?
Chad Pauling
"It's 100% outdated. For me, Oct. 1 is the end of summer."
Earl Horlyk
"The days may be getting shorter but the temps aren't getting colder. Summer will still be with us all through September."
Mason Dockter
"My Buick's air conditioning hasn't worked all summer. Lord, let this punishing, hateful season be over! The heat's getting so I can't even answer these questions coherently."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today