Weekender Question of the Week

Is Labor Day really the unofficial end of summer or is that an outdated notion?

Chad Pauling

"It's 100% outdated. For me, Oct. 1 is the end of summer."

Earl Horlyk

"The days may be getting shorter but the temps aren't getting colder. Summer will still be with us all through September."

Mason Dockter

"My Buick's air conditioning hasn't worked all summer. Lord, let this punishing, hateful season be over! The heat's getting so I can't even answer these questions coherently."