Weekender Question of the Week

Which decade’s clothing deserves a revival and why?

Chad Pauling

"None. Can I choose none? Fashion is fluid … let’s keep it changing."

Earl Horlyk

"The 1980s. I think I may still own a cheap imitation of the red leather jacket that Eddie Murphy wore in his 'Delirious' stand-up movie. If I can find a pair of matching red leather pants, I could die a happy man."

Mason Dockter

"Probably the 1970s. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of an outfit from that era that wasn’t amazing. Granted everyone was much thinner in those times."

Nikki Ahlquist

"The 1950s. The people just seemed to be dressed so classy then."

Jaylen Rees

"The 1920s. I’m trying to walk in the Hard Rock with a fresh suit."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.