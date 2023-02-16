What is your go-to snack food?
Chad Pauling
“I’m a candy guy. Any gummy is yummy to me!”
Earl Horlyk
“Twix, Kit Kats as well as any member of the Reese’ Peanut Butter corporation.”
Mason Dockter
“Mustard.”
