Weekender Question of the Week
Weekender Question of the Week

If you were in a circus, what would be your special skill or talent?

Chad Pauling

"I'd work with training the tigers!"

Earl Horlyk

"Cannonball catcher. Or if that job is filled, the dude who sells cotton candy on the sideline."

Mason Dockter

"I could probably chug a gallon of water or coffee pretty rapidly. I can also build a house of cards. Not at the same time."

Jaylen Rees

"I’d probably be a balance guy like walking on a tightrope or something like that."

  

