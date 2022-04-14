 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

What is your preferred Easter treat?

Chad Pauling

"For me, it’s Starburst Jelly Beans. They’re the best."

Earl Horlyk

"As with most things, chocolate is better by volume. Give me the bunny with the longest chocolate ears and I'll have the best Easter ever."

Mason Dockter

"Marshmallow Peeps are adorable but gross. However, I value aesthetics above all else."

