Weekender Question of the Week

What is your preferred Easter treat?
Chad Pauling
"For me, it’s Starburst Jelly Beans. They’re the best."
Earl Horlyk
"As with most things, chocolate is better by volume. Give me the bunny with the longest chocolate ears and I'll have the best Easter ever."
Mason Dockter
"Marshmallow Peeps are adorable but gross. However, I value aesthetics above all else."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today