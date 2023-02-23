Which unusual category would you like to add to the Siouxland’s Choice Awards?
Chad Pauling
"I would like to do something in jest and for fun. Maybe look at some of the worst things in town. Like the worst pothole or parking lot. Just some fun things to 'award.' Then we work with a contractor to fill the pothole and make it better! Sort of a fun, full circle thing."
Earl Horlyk
"We have a category for Best Public Restroom. What is the Worst Public Restroom?"
Mason Dockter
"Places with the best, 'cheap' clothing for cash-strapped journalists."