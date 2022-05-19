Weekender question of the week

What childhood art piece do you wish you had kept?

Chad Pauling

"I completed a lot of art projects growing up. But I did an oil-based colored pencil drawing of Charles Woodson that I wish I still had."

Earl Horlyk

"I remember making a beautiful sketch of Snoopy that has been lost to the ages. Instead, my mom made my sad drawing of an anorexic Santa Claus a yearly tradition."

Mason Dockter

"My mother kept most of my crap."

