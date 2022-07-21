Weekender Question of the Week

What is your favorite two-wheeled form of transportation: bicycle or motorcycle?
Chad Pauling
"Motorcycles. I’ve owned a few of them over the years. Fun, fun, fun!
Earl Horlyk
"I'm not cool enough for a motorcycle but bikes tends to have less than forgiving seats. Yet I can ride a bicycle without much of a hassle."
Mason Dockter
"Bicycle."
