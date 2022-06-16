 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

What is your ideal temperature for a summer day?

Chad Pauling

"85 is about perfect.  Hot enough to enjoy the water but not too hot to be outside."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm one of those weird people who doesn't mind being out in hot weather. That is, as long as I know I can chill in air conditioned room afterward."

Mason Dockter

"I’d prefer a high of about 65 degrees, and I’d prefer it to be mid-October. I don’t care for the merciless summer heat."

