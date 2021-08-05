Weekender Question of the Week

What is your favorite adult beverage?
Chad Pauling
"Beer. Bud Light flavor is best."
Earl Horlyk
"In public, I'll always say it is a hearty IPA. When alone, I'll crack open a West O Cocoa Stout Beer, because it tastes like a boozy Yoo Hoo."
Mason Dockter
"Beer or wine I suppose, or champagne – I feel pretty fancy on the occasions when I’ve had Veuve Clicquot."
Jaylen Rees
"If I’m trying to get fired up, I’ll go with a Vodka Red Bull, but if it’s more casual, probably a Long Island Tea.
