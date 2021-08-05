 Skip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week
What is your favorite adult beverage?

Chad Pauling 

"Beer. Bud Light flavor is best."

Earl Horlyk

"In public, I'll always say it is a hearty IPA. When alone, I'll crack open a West O Cocoa Stout Beer, because it tastes like a boozy Yoo Hoo."

Mason Dockter

"Beer or wine I suppose, or champagne – I feel pretty fancy on the occasions when I’ve had Veuve Clicquot."

Jaylen Rees

"If I’m trying to get fired up, I’ll go with a Vodka Red Bull, but if it’s more casual, probably a Long Island Tea.

