Weekender Question of the Week

What is the real unofficial start of the summer season?
Chad Pauling
"To me, it's memorial day weekend."
Earl Horlyk
"Whenever I get my first bee or wasp sting. For some reason, stinging insects love me."
Mason Dockter
"In Sioux City, it’s whenever we start to get more than two or three days of 90+ degree high temperatures in a row."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
