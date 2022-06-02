 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

What is the real unofficial start of the summer season?

Chad Pauling 

"To me, it's memorial day weekend."

Earl Horlyk

"Whenever I get my first bee or wasp sting. For some reason, stinging insects love me."

Mason Dockter

"In Sioux City, it’s whenever we start to get more than two or three days of 90+ degree high temperatures in a row."

  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News