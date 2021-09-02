Weekender Question of the Week

If you could be – or dress up as -- any video game character, who – or what – would it be?

Chad Pauling

"I love Wreck-it Ralph. He’s a fictional video game character. But he’d be my guy!"

Earl Horlyk

"Pac-Man since we share a similar attitude towards food."

Mason Dockter

"Super Mario or Luigi, because they’re the best the video game industry ever came up with."

Jaylen Rees

"I would probably be Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: Battlefront because being a Jedi would be sweet."

