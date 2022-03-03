Weekender Question of the Week

Will March come in like a lion and leave like a lamb?
Chad Pauling
"It always seems March has one solid snow fall left in it. But this year, who knows?"
Earl Horlyk
"I actually think we'll dodge a bullet, snow-wise. However, prepare for springtime rain."
Mason Dockter
"Given the paucity of snow and wintery weather this winter I think the 'in like a lion out like a lamb' proverb is probably irrelevant. I doubt we'll get any snow in March, but I'm not at all sure that's a good thing."
