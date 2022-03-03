 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

Will March come in like a lion and leave like a lamb?

Chad Pauling

"It always seems March has one solid snow fall left in it. But this year, who knows?"

Earl Horlyk

"I actually think we'll dodge a bullet, snow-wise. However, prepare for springtime rain."

Mason Dockter

"Given the paucity of snow and wintery weather this winter I think the 'in like a lion out like a lamb' proverb is probably irrelevant. I doubt we'll get any snow in March, but I'm not at all sure that's a good thing." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News