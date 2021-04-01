Weekender Question of the Week

Which movie did you see as a kid that still impacts you as an adult?

Chad Pauling

"I still say, 'You’re killing me, Smalls' from 'The Sandlot.'"

Earl Horlyk

"I will always be looking for pirate's booty because of 'The Goonies' and will always have an appetite for sugary treats due to 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.'"

Mason Dockter

“'Snow White' is a great piece of filmmaking. But pretty much everything I watch even today is childish – cartoons, mostly – so maybe everything I watched then resonated with me."

Nikki Ahlquist

'"Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine?' from 'Back to the Future' or 'Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die' from 'The Princess Bride.'"

Jaylen Rees

"'Step Brothers.' That’s a classic!"

