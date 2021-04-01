 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekender Question of the Week
0 comments

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Which movie did you see as a kid that still impacts you as an adult?

Chad Pauling

"I still say, 'You’re killing me, Smalls' from 'The Sandlot.'"

Earl Horlyk

"I will always be looking for pirate's booty because of 'The Goonies' and will always have an appetite for sugary treats due to 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.'"

Mason Dockter

“'Snow White' is a great piece of filmmaking. But pretty much everything I watch even today is childish – cartoons, mostly – so maybe everything I watched then resonated with me."

Nikki Ahlquist

'"Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine?' from 'Back to the Future' or 'Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die' from 'The Princess Bride.'"

Jaylen Rees

"'Step Brothers.' That’s a classic!"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News