Weekender Question of the Week

What is the perfect way to top a hot dog?

Chad Pauling

"Cheese and chili. Can’t go wrong."

Earl Horlyk

"A 'loco' Mexi-hot dog, with jalapeno, guacamole, plenty of spicy cheese as well as a bacon-wrapped sausage."

Mason Dockter

"With corn batter, fried on a stick. And you must add mustard."

