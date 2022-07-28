Weekender Question of the Week

What is the perfect way to top a hot dog?
Chad Pauling
"Cheese and chili. Can’t go wrong."
Earl Horlyk
"A 'loco' Mexi-hot dog, with jalapeno, guacamole, plenty of spicy cheese as well as a bacon-wrapped sausage."
Mason Dockter
"With corn batter, fried on a stick. And you must add mustard."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today