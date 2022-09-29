Weekender question of the week

What historical period of time would you like to visit
Chad Pauling
"The future."
Earl Horlyk
"The early 1960s. I think I'd fit in with the JFK style of Hyannis Port cool."
Mason Dockter
"The 1930s. People dressed better and were more polite."
