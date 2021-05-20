Weekender Question of the Week

What is the weirdest topping you’d put on a pizza?

Chad Pauling

"I wouldn’t call it a topping, but I love dipping my pizza in Bob Roe’s Honey Mustard Wing Sauce. As for toppings, I saw a crab Rangoon pizza from Des Moines I’d love to try!"

Earl Horlyk

"I once had a Korean pizza with kimchee and Bulgogi (barbecue) beef was quite memorable."

Mason Dockter

"I don’t like weird pizza toppings. They pretty much got it right when they invented pepperonis, sausages and jalapenos."

Nikki Ahlquist

"It’s really not that weird, but I like a good BBQ chicken pizza."

Jaylen Rees

"Sauerkraut, but only if it’s a Reuben pizza."

