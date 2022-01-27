Weekender Question of the Week

What is your most dependable, non-medicinal cure for the common cold?
Chad Pauling
"Nothing beats resting and loading up on vitamins."
Earl Horlyk
"Hot tea with honey, plus a bowl of tomato and rice soup with a ton of crackers."
Mason Dockter
"Coffee and tea. Drink enough and you'd never know you were sick."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
