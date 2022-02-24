Weekender Question of the Week

What weird category would you like to add to next year’s Siouxland’s Choice?

Chad Pauling

"I’d wanted to add 'Best Bathroom' to the contest for a while, and we did that this year. I’ve love to add 'Worst Bathroom' but that’s not really in the spirit of the contest!"

Earl Horlyk

"This might start a city-wide turf war but Siouxland's Choice for best 'Kackleburger' needs to happen. One Eyed Jack's started the grape-jelly-and-egg burger trend, but there seems to be a whole host of imitators coming out of the woodwork."

Mason Dockter

"Most fun store. My choice: DeWolf's Non-Sports Card & Junque Shoppe."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.