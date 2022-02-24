Weekender Question of the Week

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What weird category would you like to add to next year’s Siouxland’s Choice?

Chad Pauling

"I’d wanted to add 'Best Bathroom' to the contest for a while, and we did that this year. I’ve love to add 'Worst Bathroom' but that’s not really in the spirit of the contest!"

Earl Horlyk

"This might start a city-wide turf war but Siouxland's Choice for best 'Kackleburger' needs to happen. One Eyed Jack's started the grape-jelly-and-egg burger trend, but there seems to be a whole host of imitators coming out of the woodwork."

Mason Dockter

"Most fun store. My choice: DeWolf's Non-Sports Card & Junque Shoppe."

