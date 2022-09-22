Weekender Question of the Week

What food should Sioux City be known for?
Chad Pauling
"We have such a great food scene here. To me it’s got to be between loose meats and pizza. Hard to choose just one."
Earl Horlyk
"I like my pizza to come with an Exxon Valdez-quantity of oil. So, Bob Roe Point After pizza keeps me well lubricated."
Mason Dockter
"I dunno. I don't eat our very often."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
