 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

What's the best thing about a county fair?

Chad Pauling

"As a kid who grew up in small town Nebraska the county fair holds a special place in my heart. It was always a fun time and a great way to catch-up with classmates during the summer months. I loved the rides, music and the demolition derby (if they had it)."

Earl Horlyk

"Being a city boy, I like any food served on a stick as well as any event that looks weird (hello, mutton busting!)"

Mason Dockter

"Probably the smell, the medley of farm animals, cigarettes, dirt and fried food."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News