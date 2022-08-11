Weekender Question of the Week

What's the best thing about a county fair?
Chad Pauling
"As a kid who grew up in small town Nebraska the county fair holds a special place in my heart. It was always a fun time and a great way to catch-up with classmates during the summer months. I loved the rides, music and the demolition derby (if they had it)."
Earl Horlyk
"Being a city boy, I like any food served on a stick as well as any event that looks weird (hello, mutton busting!)"
Mason Dockter
"Probably the smell, the medley of farm animals, cigarettes, dirt and fried food."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
