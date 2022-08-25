Weekender Question of the Week

What is the best food to cook on a grill?
Chad Pauling
"On a grill, has to be steak. In a smoker, brisket."
Earl Horlyk
"Even the cheapest, crummiest frozen pizza will be delicious if cooked on a grill. Thank you, YouTube."
Mason Dockter
"I really don’t understand the fanaticism toward grilled food."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
