What is the must-have food at your Super Bowl party?
Chad Pauling
"Love a good pulled pork sandwich, or maybe some walking tacos, but you must have lots of snacks."
Earl Horlyk
"Plenty of lightweight finger food for optimal throwing in case your team loses."
Mason Dockter
"Mustard."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today