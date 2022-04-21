Weekender Question of the Week

What sporting event is made more fun with beer?
Chad Pauling
"Golf is always better with a beer."
Earl Horlyk
"Any sport taking place in or near a bar can qualify. Sand volleyball is more fun after a beer."
Mason Dockter
"Golf, pool, darts or bowling. If you combine beer with a sport that involve exertion, you vomit."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
