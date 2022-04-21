 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

What sporting event is made more fun with beer?

Chad Pauling

"Golf is always better with a beer."

Earl Horlyk

"Any sport taking place in or near a bar can qualify. Sand volleyball is more fun after a beer."

Mason Dockter

"Golf, pool, darts or bowling. If you combine beer with a sport that involve exertion, you vomit."

