Weekender Question of the Week

What’s more prestigious and why: Playing in the Super Bowl, winning an Oscar or earning a seat in the Supreme Court?

Chad Pauling

"To me, personally, playing in the Super Bowl. But in general, making the Supreme Court."

Earl Horlyk

"The Oscars, because it is a singular achievement with only one winner. The other two, you have to be a part of a team."

Mason Dockter

"Supreme Court seat. The former two are bread and circus events to distract you from rulings."

