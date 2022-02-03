Weekender Question of the Week

What’s more prestigious and why: Playing in the Super Bowl, winning an Oscar or earning a seat in the Supreme Court?
Chad Pauling
"To me, personally, playing in the Super Bowl. But in general, making the Supreme Court."
Earl Horlyk
"The Oscars, because it is a singular achievement with only one winner. The other two, you have to be a part of a team."
Mason Dockter
"Supreme Court seat. The former two are bread and circus events to distract you from rulings."
