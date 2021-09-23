Weekender Question of the Week

What food should Sioux City be best known for?
Chad Pauling
"I think Sioux City has world class pizza. But if we are looking for something unique, I’d say the loose meat."
Earl Horlyk
"I have a sweet tooth, so it has to be the famous Twin Bing."
Mason Dockter
"I dunno, I don’t eat out very often."
Jaylen Rees
"Either wings at Bob Roe or El Fredo’s Pizza."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
