Weekender Question of the Week

What holiday song will immediately turn you into a Grinch?

Chad Pauling

"'All I Want For Christmas Is You!'"

Earl Horlyk

"Maybe my memories are colored by being terrorized by too many Rankin/Bass stop-motion cartoons as a kid, but 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' is both tedious and disturbing."

Mason Dockter

"My pick would be 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,' which manages to be insulting to both grandmas and reindeer."