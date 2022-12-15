 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question of the Week

  • 0

What holiday song will immediately turn you into a Grinch?

Chad Pauling

"'All I Want For Christmas Is You!'"

Earl Horlyk

"Maybe my memories are colored by being terrorized by too many Rankin/Bass stop-motion cartoons as a kid, but 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' is both tedious and disturbing."  

Mason Dockter  

"My pick would be 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,' which manages to be insulting to both grandmas and reindeer." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News