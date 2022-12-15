Weekender Question of the Week

What holiday song will immediately turn you into a Grinch?
Chad Pauling
"'All I Want For Christmas Is You!'"
Earl Horlyk
"Maybe my memories are colored by being terrorized by too many Rankin/Bass stop-motion cartoons as a kid, but 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' is both tedious and disturbing."
Mason Dockter
"My pick would be 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,' which manages to be insulting to both grandmas and reindeer."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
