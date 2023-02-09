What’s the most exciting part of the Super Bowl: the game, the commercials, the halftime show or none of the above?

Chad Pauling

"100 percent, the game. The rest is nice and fun but it’s the game that's the thing."

Earl Horlyk

"Ordinarily, I'd say it was the game. However, this is the year of 'Ri-Ri' (Rihanna), so all bets are off."

Mason Dockter

"In 2015, during Super Bowl XLIX, I broke my ankle while ice skating. Absolutely destroyed that thing. The children laughed at me as I struggled in great pain to get off the ice rink. Now that was exciting – not in a good way."