Weekender Question of the Week

What would be your dream vehicle?

Chad Pauling

"I love cars so I have a few.  A ’68-’72 Chevelle probably tops the list."

Earl Horlyk

"One of those cool combination hot rod/Hearses that Herman and Lily drove around in 'The Munsters.'"

Mason Dockter

"A 1976 Oldsmobile Toronado. They knew how to build land-yachts in those days."

