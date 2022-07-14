Weekender Question of the Week

What would be your dream vehicle?
Chad Pauling
"I love cars so I have a few. A ’68-’72 Chevelle probably tops the list."
Earl Horlyk
"One of those cool combination hot rod/Hearses that Herman and Lily drove around in 'The Munsters.'"
Mason Dockter
"A 1976 Oldsmobile Toronado. They knew how to build land-yachts in those days."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
