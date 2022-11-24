 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

What is the one item you’d brave Black Friday crowds to purchase?

Chad Pauling

"A great local deal. I love shopping locally and supporting Siouxland."

Earl Horlyk

"I'll go in for something cheap and electronic, become frustrated over not finding it and will leave the store with a metal canister of popcorn. Frustrated Black Friday shoppers always end up with popcorn canisters."

Mason Dockter

"You mean, Black Friday and actually dealing with people? Ick, I'd never even consider it." 

