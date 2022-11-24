Weekender Question of the Week

What is the one item you’d brave Black Friday crowds to purchase?
Chad Pauling
"A great local deal. I love shopping locally and supporting Siouxland."
Earl Horlyk
"I'll go in for something cheap and electronic, become frustrated over not finding it and will leave the store with a metal canister of popcorn. Frustrated Black Friday shoppers always end up with popcorn canisters."
Mason Dockter
"You mean, Black Friday and actually dealing with people? Ick, I'd never even consider it."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today