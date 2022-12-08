 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender question of the week

What is the holiday-related movie or TV show you must see every Christmas?

Chad Pauling 

"'Elf' is a classic. 'Klaus' is becoming a classic."

Earl Horlyk

"I may be getting a lump of coal in my stocking but 'Bad Santa' seems to be making an annual appearance on my stack of 'must-see' Christmas flicks."

Mason Dockter

"You can never go wrong with 'The Christmas Story.'"

