Weekender Question of the Week

What reality TV show would you be perfect for?

Chad Pauling

"I don't watch any reality TV, but I cook really well. So a cooking show of some kind."

Earl Horlyk

"As someone who's life can be described as a never-ending collision course, I think 'The Amazing Race' would be right up my alley."

Mason Dockter

"I disapprove of reality television so, none of them. Unless 'Antiques Roadshow' qualifies."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.