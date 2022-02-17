 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week

What reality TV show would you be perfect for?

Chad Pauling

"I don't watch any reality TV, but I cook really well. So a cooking show of some kind."

Earl Horlyk

"As someone who's life can be described as a never-ending collision course, I think 'The Amazing Race' would be right up my alley."

Mason Dockter

"I disapprove of reality television so, none of them. Unless 'Antiques Roadshow' qualifies."

