Weekender Question of the Week

What reality TV show would you be perfect for?
Chad Pauling
"I don't watch any reality TV, but I cook really well. So a cooking show of some kind."
Earl Horlyk
"As someone who's life can be described as a never-ending collision course, I think 'The Amazing Race' would be right up my alley."
Mason Dockter
"I disapprove of reality television so, none of them. Unless 'Antiques Roadshow' qualifies."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
