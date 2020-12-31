 Skip to main content
Weekender Question of the Week
Which long-closed restaurant do you still miss and why?

Chad Pauling 

"This is a tough one ... there are a quite a few. Five Guys is one I miss. USA Steak Buffet is another, I loved that place as a kid. But I’d have to say the one I miss most is Mac Behrs. Loved their specials and the staff."

Earl Horlyk

"My heart still aches from when Five Guys Burgers & Fries left town. However, I'm sure my cardiologist rejoiced when he heard the news."

Mason Dockter

"I haven’t lived here long enough to miss any of the long-ago restaurants. I’ve heard good things about the Normandy. From the pictures it seems like the sort of place I would’ve enjoyed."

Nikki Ahlquist

"Sunshine Deli, because of their hot turkey sandwiches with fresh roasted turkey, real mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and stuffing. It was Thanksgiving everyday of the year!"

